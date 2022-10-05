Pinellas Sheriff: Teens reached 123 MPH before crashing in stolen vehicle

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING:

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Helicopter video from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shows the moments three teens got into a Maserati that had the keys inside and the final moments of them reaching 123 MPH before getting into an airborne crash.

A 15-year-old boy was killed in the crash. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri released the footage from the helicopter. Deputies were in the area responding to an unrelated burglary call nearby, but they noticed the teens behaving suspiciously before getting into the car.

The car traveled down 62 North and two units began to pursue at which point the Maserati took off. Once speeds hit 100 MPH, units called off the pursuit, but moments later the driver lost control of the vehicle and the care goes airborne. The 15-year-old front passenger of the vehicle was killed, the 15-year-old driver suffered critical injuries but is expected to survive as is a 16-year-old who was in the backseat.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.