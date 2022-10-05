Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Pinellas Sheriff: Teens reached 123 MPH before crashing in stolen vehicle

Helicopter footage shows the moment three teens crashed in St Pete.
Helicopter footage shows the moment three teens crashed in St Pete.(Pinellas County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING:

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Helicopter video from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shows the moments three teens got into a Maserati that had the keys inside and the final moments of them reaching 123 MPH before getting into an airborne crash.

A 15-year-old boy was killed in the crash. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri released the footage from the helicopter. Deputies were in the area responding to an unrelated burglary call nearby, but they noticed the teens behaving suspiciously before getting into the car.

The car traveled down 62 North and two units began to pursue at which point the Maserati took off. Once speeds hit 100 MPH, units called off the pursuit, but moments later the driver lost control of the vehicle and the care goes airborne. The 15-year-old front passenger of the vehicle was killed, the 15-year-old driver suffered critical injuries but is expected to survive as is a 16-year-old who was in the backseat.

Post by Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treyton is immunocompromised and has other major health issues.
Family in Englewood in dire need of medicine; carriers say they can’t travel there
Hurricane Ian causes lots of damage to South Sarasota County.
City of Sarasota releases its update on Hurricane Ian efforts
.
Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up
www.FPL.com . (PRNewsFoto/Florida Power & Light Company)
Sunday update: Power outages on the Suncoast, estimates of restoration
Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules

Latest News

In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is...
103 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian, 4th death reported in Sarasota
William Luff
Palmetto PD: Man wanted for stealing $100K in money intended for hurricane relief
Superintendent Brennan Asplen spoke at a news conference at the school district's headquarters...
North Sarasota County schools may open on Monday
Volunteers hand out water at distribution site in North Port
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know