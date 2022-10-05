Manasota Key residents continue to pick up the pieces a week after Hurricane Ian slammed into the Southwest coast of Florida

MANASOTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are huge piles of metal and other debris up and down the streets on Manasota Key. It’s showing that progress is being made but there’s still a long way to go.

“This is our living room, everything was just redone,” said Darlene Davis, a Gulf to Bay homeowner.

Hurricane Ian turning Davis’ vacation home on Manasota Key upside down. Now she and others on this barrier island are left picking up the pieces.

“It’s heartbreaking, not just heartbreaking for our home, but for everyone here in the community,” said Davis.

The storm damaging not only homes but numerous condos and even boats. Residents have been working tirelessly to clean up the mess.

“Basically get the stuff to the street and get the stuff off the poles so that the utility company can start energizing the poles,” said Bob King, a Gulf to Bay resident. “So we’re focusing on getting all the streets and the poles clear.”

Crews were going around the island on Wednesday restoring power. Employees of businesses on the island spending the last week clearing debris and preparing to reopen. Many of them remaining closed because they haven’t had power or water. The Barefoot Trader and Beach Company had several of their workers on cleanup duty.

“Cleanup was extensive, we’re fortunate we had a whole crew of about 20 people,” said Tony Delbridge, Owner of Barefoot Trader and Beach Company. “It’s been great, they’ve made easy work of it.”

There’s still some floodwater on Manasota Key but the water has begun to recede. With all of the cleanup efforts, there’s optimism that this community can rebuild and again enjoy their life at the beach.

