Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are three items of information regarding Hurricane Ian Recovery in the Suncoast that you need to know this Wednesday morning.

1. Fundraisers set to help those struggling.

Sarasota Orchestra and the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall are co-presenting a special concert with proceeds to benefit Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The performance will be held Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Tickets are $10-$25 and all proceeds from the concert benefit the Suncoast Disaster Recovery Fund at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

The Patterson Foundation is providing a dollar-for-dollar match for donations to the Fund, up to $750,000.

JFCS of the Suncoast has started a fundraiser to collect money to purchase groceries and hot meals for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. Several food trucks will host an event in the JFCS parking lot, at 2688 Fruitville Rd., Sarasota, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, to help feed hurricane victims.

Donations made to JFCS’ fundraiser will help cover the cost of the hot meals prepared and served by the food trucks. Organizations, churches, subdivisions, businesses, and community representatives can pick up the free meals during the event to distribute to community members in need.

2. Bus service slowly returning

Limited bus service in Sarasota County will continue. This includes the routes identified as “Sunday Service” with the addition of Route 99.

Visit https://loom.ly/Y-KTNQ4 for complete schedules, maps and advisories.

3. Verizon customers may not have access to 911

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that Verizon Wireless customers through the Southeast U.S. are experiencing issues when dialing 911.

If you dial 911 in Sarasota County and your call fails, please hang up and dial 941-366-1811.

