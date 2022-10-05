Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are three items of information regarding Hurricane Ian Recovery in the Suncoast that you need to know this Wednesday evening.

1. CoolToday Park cancels October events due to storm damage

Managers at CoolToday Park have canceled events through the end of October because of “substantial damage” to the stadium caused by Hurricane Ian.

The stadium, the spring training home to the Atlanta Braves, was also a staging area for Florida Power & Light crews after the storm, said Sales Manager Matthew Gower in an email. “We hope to get back into the swing of things in November, but I will keep you posted as time moves on,” he said.

The next event listed on the stadium’s events calendar is the My Warriors Place celebrity softball game and Rodney Atkins concert Nov. 5.

2. Suncoast Blood Centers calls for donations in the wake of Ian

Blood is badly needed at this moment, according to Suncoast Blood Centers. Leaders in the organization are calling on people throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Hillsborough County to step forward and fill their banks, so local hospitals can get the help they need.

Two donation sites in Venice and Port Charlotte have been destroyed by the storm, spokesperson Scott Draper said. This has taken out about a third of the regular donations because the offices are down, plus many people in the south aren’t in a position to give because of their own hardships.

Suncoast Blood Centers is emphasizing that because several hospitals in the southern part of Sarasota County are out of service it’s putting a strain on their blood supplies. This is because more patients are being sent north to other hospitals, which are starting to run low on blood.

3. ABC7 has started two community groups for folks across the Suncoast to talk to each other

People in the Suncoast always take care of their neighbors. In the aftermath of Ian, ABC7 has created two community Facebook groups for residents to organize and spread information following Hurricane Ian.

There is a group for Sarasota and Manatee Counties and a group for Charlotte and DeSoto Counties. We encourage you to get involved, ask questions, post information about drives and local businesses.

You can find the Sarasota/Manatee group here.

You can find the Charlotte/Desoto group here.

