Home of Hidden River woman destroyed by Myakka River floodwaters

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Family and friends of Susan Kucia doing what they can to help during these tough times.

”The water is out of it, but it looks like a tornado went through it and mixed everything up,” said Mike Nevius, a family friend.

Nevius and his son Josh going through gator, snake and sewage infested water to get to the Hidden River home of Kucia in Eastern Sarasota County. She says she’s not quite ready go back to her home.

“They know what’s in there and I don’t want to see it yet,” said Kucia.

Kucia and her animals had to be rescued from the rising floodwaters of the Myakka River in the early morning hours on Saturday. That includes 12 horses and 9 dogs. They are still searching for one of the dogs.

Images from a day or two ago showing floodwaters overcoming every room of the house. On Tuesday, the water had receded from the home leaving a path of destruction. On Kucia’s property the water was still at least waist to chest high.

“As long as you’re on the concrete, you’re at knee level out there, you can almost go under,” said Nevius.

This has been a very rough couple of days for Kucia and some of her neighbors.

“Each day is different, each moment something new we have to get through,” said an emotional Kucia.

Mike and Josh have been going back and forth retrieving items that survived the flood.

“It’s a good thing to help out family, you should always help out family,” said Nevius.

Kucia says it may be weeks before she is strong enough to see her home. She’s hopeful that the home isn’t a complete loss and that she may be able to rebuild.

“I’m grateful that some stuff is salvageable, I’m grateful the horses were saved because of great neighbors and great people,” said Kucia.

