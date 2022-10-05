FLSHMV mobile DMVs to help Floridians replace drivers licenses

Advertise With Us
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In response to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has announced two additional Florida Licensing on Wheels mobile locations in Lee and Charlotte counties to provide residents with no-fee replacement driver licenses, identification cards, and titles.

The two new FLOW mobile locations are as follows:

LEE COUNTY:

Disaster Recovery Center

Lakes Regional Library15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers, FL 33919

Hours of Operation: 8:30am – 4:30pm, seven days a week

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

Port Charlotte Town Center 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948

Hours of Operation: 8:30am – 4:30pm, seven days a week

The Charlotte County operation is opening on Oct. 6.

On October 3, FLHSMV announced the opening of the first FLOW mobile location in Lee County at the Hertz Arena. As of October 4, nearly 300 customers have been served at this location. Location information for this site is as follows:

LEE COUNTY:

Hertz Arena

11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero, FL 33928 (south parking lot)

Hours of Operation: 8:30am – 4:30pm, seven days a week

