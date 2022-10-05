Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Fentanyl trafficker hid drugs among toy blocks, authorities say

Frank Tarentino, the DEA Special Agent in Charge, calls the find 'every parent's worst nightmare.' (Source: WCBS/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - A Drug Enforcement Administration agent called it “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Authorities have arrested a woman and seized 15,000 pills as part of a fentanyl trafficking operation. The drugs were hidden in a Lego box.

Authorities surveilling a Manhattan street allegedly saw Latesha Bush get into a car with a large object.

When they stopped the vehicle, they found multi-colored pills inside several brick-shaped packages.

It’s the largest seizure to date in New York City.

Bush was arraigned Friday. Her bail was set at $25,000 cash.

The pills allegedly originated in Mexico, where cartels have been producing fentanyl in rainbow colors to mimic candy or legitimate prescription drugs.

“This is deliberate. This is a calculated, treacherous deception to market rainbow fentanyl like candy,” said Frank Tarentino, the DEA Special Agent in Charge. “This is every parent’s worst nightmare, especially in the month of October as Halloween fast approaches.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Power & Light power restoration map
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
The Sumter Boulevard exit has been flooded when the Myakka River overflowed.
Flooded I-75 exit reopens; east-west highways still closed
Blane Lane, End of Watch 10/4/22
Judd: Deputy accidentally kills other deputy while serving warrant
Holmes Beach Police
Holmes Beach Police Chief responds to remarks made by Manatee County Administrator
Treyton is immunocompromised and has other major health issues.
Family in Englewood in dire need of medicine; carriers say they can’t travel there

Latest News

OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna. Energy ministers from the OPEC cartel, whose leading...
OPEC+ weighs large oil cutback to boost sagging prices
Sarasota recycling facility has had power outages since Hurricane Ian.
Recycling on hold in City of Sarasota
"Best before” labels are coming under scrutiny as concerns about food waste grow around the...
‘Best Before’ labels scrutinized as food waste concerns grow
Thelma Gulden's home for the last 30 years was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.
World War II cadet nurse loses home to Hurricane Ian