FEMA setting up shop in Myakka City

A dirt road in Myakka leading to 22 properties was underwater after hurricane Ian.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending a team to Myakka City to help residents apply for disaster survivor assistance.

FEMA representatives are on hand at the Myakka Community Center, 10060 Wauchula Rd., starting Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents seeking assistance should be prepared to provide the following:

  • Your address with ZIP code
  • Condition of your damaged home
  • Insurance information, if available
  • Social Security number
  • Phone number where you can be contacted
  • Address where you can get mail or email address to receive electronic notifications

For more information, citizens can contact FEMA online or via phone at 1-800-621-3362.

Application window extended

Residents on the Suncoast will also have more time to apply for federal assistance, the White House announced Wednesday.

Under President Biden’s major disaster declaration issued last month, federal funding was made available for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, at 100 percent of the total eligible costs for a period of 30 days beginning Sept. 23.

Under the President’s order today, the time period for 100 percent Federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, has been extended for an additional 30-day period.

Federal funding is available to affected individuals in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

