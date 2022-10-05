CoolToday Park cancels October events due to storm damage

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Managers at CoolToday Park have canceled events through the end of October because of “substantial damage” to the stadium caused by Hurricane Ian.

The stadium, the spring training home to the Atlanta Braves, was also a staging area for Florida Power & Light crews after the storm, said Sales Manager Matthew Gower in an email. “We hope to get back into the swing of things in November, but I will keep you posted as time moves on,” he said.

The next event listed on the stadium’s events calendar is the My Warriors Place celebrity softball game and Rodney Atkins concert Nov. 5.

