911 issues resolved in Manatee County

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB)- Verizon has notified Manatee County Emergency Operations that interruptions to 911 have been fixed!

Emergency communications in Manatee County may be reached by dialing 911

_____________________

Original story

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Network issues are impacting Manatee County Verizon customers.

Currently, Verizon customers can not dial 911 from Jacksonville to the Keys. Manatee County officials have a workaround in place. If someone calls 911 on the Verizon Wireless Network, telecommunicators disconnect and dial the number back from a 10-digit line to process and take the call.

Alternatively, callers may call (941) 748-2222 until this 9-1-1 issue is resolved. For more information on Manatee County Government, visit mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501.

