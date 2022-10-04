Watch where you stack that yard waste, Englewood says

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - As storm debris pickup gets underway in many areas of the Suncoast, the Englewood Water District has a request -- watch where you stack that yard waste.

“As you clear your property ... do not stack any debris on or around your backflow, our meters, fire hydrants or manhole covers,” an announcement on Tuesday says. “The claw used by waste management to pick up large piles of debris could cause damage to our equipment or yours.”

They’re also still asking customers to conserve water. “The sewer system will be overwhelmed if everyone continues to flush, shower, use the dishwasher, do laundry, etc. We are trying hard but without the help of our community we WILL be having sewer back-ups.”

Englewood boil notice continues

A boil water notice is still in effect for all customers in Englewood.

Boiling water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes is advised. To ensure all pathogens are killed, bring water to a rolling boil and boil for at least one minute. Let it cool before using to prevent burns. Bottled water may be used as an alternative.

