Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Sunny and Dry Skies will Help Lower River Levels

ABC7 News at 7pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mother Nature is shining a bright eye on the Suncoast area this week. Expect sunny skies, low humidity and temperatures in the 60s at night and low 80s for the afternoon. Lingering low pressure on the upper east coast, combined with a weak front over central Florida has allowed for plenty of drier air and cooler temperatures.

Tuesday will make for a great beach or boating day with a high of 81 and sunny skies. It may be a little breezy at times with a moderate shop.

With little moisture in the upper atmosphere the sunny skies and lack of rain will help the ground dry out and the river levels recede.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treyton is immunocompromised and has other major health issues.
Family in Englewood in dire need of medicine; carriers say they can’t travel there
Hurricane Ian causes lots of damage to South Sarasota County.
City of Sarasota releases its update on Hurricane Ian efforts
.
Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up
www.FPL.com . (PRNewsFoto/Florida Power & Light Company)
Sunday update: Power outages on the Suncoast, estimates of restoration
Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules

Latest News

wx11
First Alert Weather - 11pm September 27, 2022
First Alert Weather - 6pm September 27, 2022
First Alert Weather - 6pm September 27, 2022
Sunny and Dry Forecast
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm - TuesdayPM
WWSB Generic Stock 7
Education Foundation of Sarasota County starts disaster relief fund