Sunny and Dry Skies will Help Lower River Levels

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mother Nature is shining a bright eye on the Suncoast area this week. Expect sunny skies, low humidity and temperatures in the 60s at night and low 80s for the afternoon. Lingering low pressure on the upper east coast, combined with a weak front over central Florida has allowed for plenty of drier air and cooler temperatures.

Tuesday will make for a great beach or boating day with a high of 81 and sunny skies. It may be a little breezy at times with a moderate shop.

With little moisture in the upper atmosphere the sunny skies and lack of rain will help the ground dry out and the river levels recede.

