Suncoast teens help clean up communities after Ian

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some local student athletes are making their mark in the community as clean-up begins in the area.

The students ranging from 7th to 12th grade are from Riverview High, Sarasota High, McIntosh Middle and Sarasota School of Arts and Science.

They rallied together to help people in the community who had clean-up needs after Hurricane Ian.

Members of the city say the debris was overwhelming and not something they could handle on their own. The Sarasota County students wanted to make a difference and help their community. The group traveled around and offered help and assistance where it was needed.

Community member, Tamara Solum, who contacted ABC7 about the teens said, “My husband and I are so grateful to have this assistance during these difficult times. That these kids cared and jumped in to help those in need gives me such hope in our young generation.”

