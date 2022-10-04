Sarasota public libraries reopening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County public libraries have reopened, the county announced Tuesday.

The following public libraries are now open:

Selby Library

Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Library

Fruitville Library

William H. Jervey, Jr. Venice Public Library

Gulf Gate Public Library

Items currently ready for pick up at libraries will not be removed from the shelf. Items will continue to be on hold for you until Oct. 10. This date may be pushed back depending on how many of our library locations can reopen.

Items currently checked out to you will not accrue overdue fines. County libraries has been ‘fines free’ since 2019. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.