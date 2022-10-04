Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota public libraries reopening

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County public libraries have reopened, the county announced Tuesday.

The following public libraries are now open:

  • Selby Library
  • Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Library
  • Fruitville Library
  • William H. Jervey, Jr. Venice Public Library
  • Gulf Gate Public Library

Items currently ready for pick up at libraries will not be removed from the shelf. Items will continue to be on hold for you until Oct. 10. This date may be pushed back depending on how many of our library locations can reopen.

Items currently checked out to you will not accrue overdue fines. County libraries has been ‘fines free’ since 2019. For more information, click here.

