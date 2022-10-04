Sarasota Orchestra, Van Wezel team up for benefit concert

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Orchestra and the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall are co-presenting a special concert with proceeds to benefit Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The performance will be held Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Tickets are $10-$25 and all proceeds from the concert benefit the Suncoast Disaster Recovery Fund at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

The Patterson Foundation is providing a dollar-for-dollar match for donations to the Fund, up to $750,000.

The concert program showcases a broad range of inspiring music, including Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” John Williams’ “Summon the Heroes” – originally composed for the 1996 Olympics – and the theme from “The Incredibles.”

Crafted by Conductor Christopher Confessore, a Sarasota native and principal pops conductor of the Alabama Symphony, the concert serves as a salute to the extraordinary first responders who embody hope and service during periods of adversity.

The program will be 60-70 minutes without intermission.

Additional donations may be made at the performance, or at https://www.cfsarasota.org/donors/support-our-community#donate

