Sarasota Orchestra, Van Wezel team up for benefit concert
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Orchestra and the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall are co-presenting a special concert with proceeds to benefit Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The performance will be held Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
Tickets are $10-$25 and all proceeds from the concert benefit the Suncoast Disaster Recovery Fund at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
The Patterson Foundation is providing a dollar-for-dollar match for donations to the Fund, up to $750,000.
The concert program showcases a broad range of inspiring music, including Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” John Williams’ “Summon the Heroes” – originally composed for the 1996 Olympics – and the theme from “The Incredibles.”
Crafted by Conductor Christopher Confessore, a Sarasota native and principal pops conductor of the Alabama Symphony, the concert serves as a salute to the extraordinary first responders who embody hope and service during periods of adversity.
The program will be 60-70 minutes without intermission.
Additional donations may be made at the performance, or at https://www.cfsarasota.org/donors/support-our-community#donate
