Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Sarasota Orchestra, Van Wezel team up for benefit concert

File - The Sarasota Orchestra taking part in a 2013 rehearsal.
File - The Sarasota Orchestra taking part in a 2013 rehearsal.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Orchestra and the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall are co-presenting a special concert with proceeds to benefit Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The performance will be held Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Tickets are $10-$25 and all proceeds from the concert benefit the Suncoast Disaster Recovery Fund at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

The Patterson Foundation is providing a dollar-for-dollar match for donations to the Fund, up to $750,000.

The concert program showcases a broad range of inspiring music, including Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” John Williams’ “Summon the Heroes” – originally composed for the 1996 Olympics – and the theme from “The Incredibles.”

Crafted by Conductor Christopher Confessore, a Sarasota native and principal pops conductor of the Alabama Symphony, the concert serves as a salute to the extraordinary first responders who embody hope and service during periods of adversity.

The program will be 60-70 minutes without intermission.

Additional donations may be made at the performance, or at https://www.cfsarasota.org/donors/support-our-community#donate

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treyton is immunocompromised and has other major health issues.
Family in Englewood in dire need of medicine; carriers say they can’t travel there
Hurricane Ian causes lots of damage to South Sarasota County.
City of Sarasota releases its update on Hurricane Ian efforts
.
Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up
www.FPL.com . (PRNewsFoto/Florida Power & Light Company)
Sunday update: Power outages on the Suncoast, estimates of restoration
Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules

Latest News

Sheriff Grady Judd provides details on the death of a 21-year-old deputy
Judd: Deputy accidentally kills other deputy while serving warrant
In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is...
100 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian
The City of Venice has specific rules for putting out storm debris for pickup.
Watch where you stack that yard waste, Englewood says
City of Sarasota to begin debris pickup Oct. 5