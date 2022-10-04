Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
President Biden will visit Fort Myers Wednesday

Biden (POOL)
Biden (POOL)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - The White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden will meet with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Fort Myers Wednesday.

According to ABC News, DeSantis and Biden are meeting to discuss recovery efforts and emergency response.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that, “While there, the President will meet with small business owners and local residents impacted by Hurricane Ian and thank the federal, state and local officials working around the clock to provide lifesaving assistance, restore power, distribute food and water, removing debris and begin rebuilding efforts. Governor DeSantis, the FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and other state and local officials will also provide the President with an operational briefing on the current response and recovery efforts.”

The President is expected to land just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

