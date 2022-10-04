Polk County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Polk County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning.

In a press conference, Sheriff Grady Judd said that four deputies were serving a felony warrant in Foxtown for failure to appear on meth-related charges. Deputies entered the home and shots were fired. A 21-year-old deputy was shot and killed. Polk County Fire and Rescue attempted life saving measures but were sadly unsuccessful. Judd called their efforts “valiant.”

The deputy, who has not yet been identified pending notification, was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital where he passed away.

“He’s been with us a short period of time,” Sheriff Judd said during the press conference.

