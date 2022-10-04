Advertise With Us
Palmetto PD: Man wanted for stealing $100K in money intended for hurricane relief

William Luff
William Luff(Palmetto Police)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Palmetto Police Department has issued arrest warrants for a man they say stole $100,000 from a Moose Lodge.

Police are looking for William Andrew Luff of Palmetto.

They say Luff stole the money from the Palmetto Moose Lodge who was preparing to send funds to south Florida Moose Lodge chapters for disaster relief.

Luff drives a red, 2003 Ford F-150. If you see him, contact the Palmetto Police Department at (941) 721-2000; or if you see him outside of the area, contact your local law enforcement agency. Do not attempt to apprehend Luff yourself.

Anonymous Tips can be submitted via Facebook, to the Department via telephone @ (941) 721-2000 or tips@palmettopolice.com or anonymously to Crimestoppers by visiting www.manateecrimestoppers.com or 1-866-634-tips.

