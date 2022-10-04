North Sarasota County schools may open on Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - School in the northern half of Sarasota County are hoping to reopen Monday, Oct. 10, school officials said Tuesday.

But schools south of Taylor Ranch Elementary School in Venice will be closed at least another week due to more extensive damage done by Hurricane Ian, Superintendent Brennan Asplen said at a news conference at the school district’s headquarters in Sarasota.

Specific dates will be finalized later this week. “We are shooting for Monday at this point,” Communications Director Craig Maniglia said.

Asplen said the county’s last two emergency shelters -- at Venice High and Tatum Ridge Elementary -- will be closed Friday, allowing cleaning crews to get in over the weekend to clean.

Asplen said that even when schools open, it may not be business as usual. Repairs will continue even as schools are in session. “Students may be meeting in the cafeteria, for instance,” if drywall or carpets are being replaced in classrooms.

Four schools are still without power, officials said. School district COO Jody Dumas said the longer a building goes without air conditioning, the greater the chance mold may develop.

Dumas says the district will not take chances. “When it doubt, cut it out,” he said, saying any drywall or carpet that is even suspected to contain mold will be removed and replaced.

Asplen said he was pleasantly surprised the overall condition of facilities after the storm. “I think that’s amazing and a testament to our maintenance crews,” he said.

