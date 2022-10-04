Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

North Sarasota County schools may open on Monday

Superintendent Brennan Asplen spoke at a news conference at the school district's headquarters...
Superintendent Brennan Asplen spoke at a news conference at the school district's headquarters in Sarasota.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - School in the northern half of Sarasota County are hoping to reopen Monday, Oct. 10, school officials said Tuesday.

But schools south of Taylor Ranch Elementary School in Venice will be closed at least another week due to more extensive damage done by Hurricane Ian, Superintendent Brennan Asplen said at a news conference at the school district’s headquarters in Sarasota.

Specific dates will be finalized later this week. “We are shooting for Monday at this point,” Communications Director Craig Maniglia said.

Asplen said the county’s last two emergency shelters -- at Venice High and Tatum Ridge Elementary -- will be closed Friday, allowing cleaning crews to get in over the weekend to clean.

Asplen said that even when schools open, it may not be business as usual. Repairs will continue even as schools are in session. “Students may be meeting in the cafeteria, for instance,” if drywall or carpets are being replaced in classrooms.

Four schools are still without power, officials said. School district COO Jody Dumas said the longer a building goes without air conditioning, the greater the chance mold may develop.

Dumas says the district will not take chances. “When it doubt, cut it out,” he said, saying any drywall or carpet that is even suspected to contain mold will be removed and replaced.

Asplen said he was pleasantly surprised the overall condition of facilities after the storm. “I think that’s amazing and a testament to our maintenance crews,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treyton is immunocompromised and has other major health issues.
Family in Englewood in dire need of medicine; carriers say they can’t travel there
Hurricane Ian causes lots of damage to South Sarasota County.
City of Sarasota releases its update on Hurricane Ian efforts
.
Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up
www.FPL.com . (PRNewsFoto/Florida Power & Light Company)
Sunday update: Power outages on the Suncoast, estimates of restoration
Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules

Latest News

Sarasota public libraries reopening
The Sarasota County School Board met in emergency session Tuesday morning.
Sarasota County School Board fast-tracks storm repair decisions
John Scalzi's Tuesday forecast.
A cold front moves past today
The Sumter Boulevard exit has been flooded when the Myakka River overflowed.
Flooded I-75 exit reopens; east-west highways still closed