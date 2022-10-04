Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Lowe’s is giving away 100 headlamps per store nationwide

Each Lowe’s store nationwide will give away 100 free Kobalt headlamps to registered customers.
Each Lowe’s store nationwide will give away 100 free Kobalt headlamps to registered customers.(Lowe's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lowe’s stores nationwide are giving away free headlamps to shoppers this week.

To snag a free Kobalt headlamp, you must register here on Lowe’s website by Oct. 6.

Each Lowe’s store nationwide will give away 100 free Kobalt headlamps to registered customers. Registration to reserve your headlamp is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Once you’re registered, you can pickup your headlamp at your designated Lowe’s store on Oct. 8.

The giveaway is limited to one headlamp per customer.

Lowe’s said the exact Kobalt product will vary by location. According to Lowe’s website, the chain sells five varieties of Kobalt headlamps, ranging in price from $9.98 to $36.98.

Lowe’s said the massive giveaway is to celebrate Fire Safety Month.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treyton is immunocompromised and has other major health issues.
Family in Englewood in dire need of medicine; carriers say they can’t travel there
Hurricane Ian causes lots of damage to South Sarasota County.
City of Sarasota releases its update on Hurricane Ian efforts
.
Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up
www.FPL.com . (PRNewsFoto/Florida Power & Light Company)
Sunday update: Power outages on the Suncoast, estimates of restoration
Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and...
US starts fiscal year with record $31 trillion in debt
Volunteers from the Arizona Red Cross are heading to Florida to provide relief to those...
Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian
Palm Harbor Marina damage
Hurricane Ian causes extreme damage at Palm Harbor Marina
In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas...
Mississippi seeks execution date in 2000 killing of teenager
A Michigan judge dismissed charges Tuesday against seven people in the Flint water scandal,...
Judge tosses charges against 7 people in Flint water crisis