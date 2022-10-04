Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are three items of information regarding Hurricane Ian Recovery in the Suncoast that you need to know this Tuesday afternoon.

1. FPL estimates power restoration for 95% of Suncoast by Friday.

Other communities may get power as early as Tuesday or Wednesday depending on infrastructure damage.

Florida Power & Light power restoration map (WWSB)

2. North Sarasota Schools to hopefully reopen Monday.

School in the northern half of Sarasota County are hoping to reopen Monday, Oct. 10, school officials said Tuesday.

Schools had been closed indefinitely due to the storm and the school district said that some schools had suffered more damage and other communities were affected. But schools south of Taylor Ranch Elementary School in Venice will be closed at least another week due to more extensive damage done by Hurricane Ian, Superintendent Brennan Asplen said at a news conference at the school district’s headquarters in Sarasota.

Specific dates will be finalized later this week. “We are shooting for Monday at this point,” Communications Director Craig Maniglia said.

You can find out more here.

3. Some Sarasota public libraries to reopen.

Sarasota County public libraries have reopened, the county announced Tuesday.

The following public libraries are now open:

Selby Library

Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Library

Fruitville Library

William H. Jervey, Jr. Venice Public Library

Gulf Gate Public Library

