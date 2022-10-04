Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are three items of information regarding Hurricane Ian Recovery in the Suncoast that you need to know this Tuesday evening.

1. North Port lists donation sites for those in need.

DONATIONS

The United Way of South Sarasota County is now accepting monetary donations that will be distributed in North Port. Simply specify North Port as the community that you want to help at the time of your donation. The Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of Sarasota County are also taking donations for impacted residents.

The United Way of South Sarasota County is also accepting donations of goods to distribute locally. Dry goods and non-perishable food items are appreciated.

1. FPL estimates power restoration for 95% of Suncoast by Friday.

Other communities may get power as early as Tuesday or Wednesday depending on infrastructure damage.

Florida Power & Light power restoration map (WWSB)

3. Biden to visit Florida Wednesday.

The White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden will meet with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Fort Myers Wednesday.

According to ABC News, DeSantis and Biden are meeting to discuss recovery efforts and emergency response.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that, “While there, the President will meet with small business owners and local residents impacted by Hurricane Ian and thank the federal, state and local officials working around the clock to provide lifesaving assistance, restore power, distribute food and water, removing debris and begin rebuilding efforts. Governor DeSantis, the FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and other state and local officials will also provide the President with an operational briefing on the current response and recovery efforts.”

