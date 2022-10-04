Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know

Volunteers hand out water at distribution site in North Port
Volunteers hand out water at distribution site in North Port(City of North Port)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are three items of information regarding Hurricane Ian Recovery in the Suncoast that you need to know this Tuesday evening.

1. North Port lists donation sites for those in need.

DONATIONS

The United Way of South Sarasota County is now accepting monetary donations that will be distributed in North Port. Simply specify North Port as the community that you want to help at the time of your donation. The Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of Sarasota County are also taking donations for impacted residents.

The United Way of South Sarasota County is also accepting donations of goods to distribute locally. Dry goods and non-perishable food items are appreciated.

1. FPL estimates power restoration for 95% of Suncoast by Friday.

Other communities may get power as early as Tuesday or Wednesday depending on infrastructure damage.

Florida Power & Light power restoration map
Florida Power & Light power restoration map(WWSB)

3. Biden to visit Florida Wednesday.

The White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden will meet with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Fort Myers Wednesday.

According to ABC News, DeSantis and Biden are meeting to discuss recovery efforts and emergency response.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that, “While there, the President will meet with small business owners and local residents impacted by Hurricane Ian and thank the federal, state and local officials working around the clock to provide lifesaving assistance, restore power, distribute food and water, removing debris and begin rebuilding efforts. Governor DeSantis, the FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and other state and local officials will also provide the President with an operational briefing on the current response and recovery efforts.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treyton is immunocompromised and has other major health issues.
Family in Englewood in dire need of medicine; carriers say they can’t travel there
Hurricane Ian causes lots of damage to South Sarasota County.
City of Sarasota releases its update on Hurricane Ian efforts
.
Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up
www.FPL.com . (PRNewsFoto/Florida Power & Light Company)
Sunday update: Power outages on the Suncoast, estimates of restoration
Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules

Latest News

Superintendent Brennan Asplen spoke at a news conference at the school district's headquarters...
North Sarasota County schools may open on Monday
Rescuers in North Port continue searches for those affected by Ian
The City of North Port lists donation sites, resources
WWSB Generic Stock 14
Charlotte County Jail damaged in hurricane
File - The Sarasota Orchestra taking part in a 2013 rehearsal.
Sarasota Orchestra, Van Wezel team up for benefit concert