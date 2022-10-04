Hurricane Ian destroys homes and businesses in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Businesses are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The Peace River has flooded, destroying everything in its path.

Roads and bridges in DeSoto County have now turned into waterways for boats.

“As long as we’ve been here, we’ve never seen anything like this,” Trent Anthney, the owner of Canoe Outpost-Peace River, said.

Canoe Outpost-Peace River has been operating in Arcadia for more than 50 years.

Anthney said the impacts from Hurricane Ian have been historic.

“Nobody expected this,” Anthney said. “We thought it’s going to be a flood, it’s a hurricane when there’s already high water. Then it just kept coming and coming and coming.”

His offices and campground full of RVs have been destroyed. His home is also ruined by the flood.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Anthney said. “I’ve spent every day since the storm just trying to get my stuff out of the water.”

When the water dries Anthney said he’ll recover one day at a time.

“We’re going to gut all the buildings,” Anthney said. “Tear the roof off the barn. Start over pretty much, it’s practically starting over from scratch.”

Folks on the river with businesses can’t operate right now. So, they’re helping with relief efforts by getting supplies from one distribution site to the next, in hopes of helping in anyway they can.

“People have come together so much,” Anthney said. “There’s been dozens and dozens of boats running. Mostly volunteers. Every time I’m out, if I’m going one way or the other, I try to grab a load of supplies and drop it off.”

Picking up a load to help take the weight off others.

“I could sit there and just sit there and cry to myself about the conditions or I can get out and do something and actually be useful,” Anthney said.

Anthney hasn’t been able to assess the damage on his property yet, but he expects it to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to rebuild. He also asks people to not attempt driving through the flooded roads in Arcadia, because it is just causing more harm for residents.

