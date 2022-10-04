Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power & Light crews are working hard to restore power to the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian.
24% of Sarasota residents currently don’t have power but FPL says they believe they can get up to 95% power restoration by Friday. Most communities may see relief as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.
Here are power outages by County:
Sarasota: 69,264
Manatee: 18,688
Charlotte: 74,951
DeSoto: 9,240
