Florida Power & Light issues restoration map

Florida Power & Light power restoration map
Florida Power & Light power restoration map(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power & Light crews are working hard to restore power to the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian.

24% of Sarasota residents currently don’t have power but FPL says they believe they can get up to 95% power restoration by Friday. Most communities may see relief as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.

Here are power outages by County:

Sarasota: 69,264

Manatee: 18,688

Charlotte: 74,951

DeSoto: 9,240

