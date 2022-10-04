Flooded I-75 exit reopens; east-west highways still closed

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sumter Boulevard exit of I-75 has reopened, after being underwater for days, the Florida Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

However, two major east-west routes, State Road 70 and State Road 72 remain closed. According to the Highway Patrol:

Sarasota County:

Interstate 75 Exit 182 (Sumter Boulevard) ramps are back open

DeSoto County:

Southbound U.S. 17 lanes are back open

Northbound U.S. 17 lanes are back open

State Road 70 remains closed

State Road 72 remains closed

Hardee County

Southbound and Northbound U.S. 17 lanes are back open

