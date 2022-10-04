Advertise With Us
Flooded I-75 exit reopens; east-west highways still closed

The Sumter Boulevard exit has been flooded when the Myakka River overflowed.
The Sumter Boulevard exit has been flooded when the Myakka River overflowed.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sumter Boulevard exit of I-75 has reopened, after being underwater for days, the Florida Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

However, two major east-west routes, State Road 70 and State Road 72 remain closed. According to the Highway Patrol:

Sarasota County:

  • Interstate 75 Exit 182 (Sumter Boulevard) ramps are back open

DeSoto County:

  • Southbound U.S. 17 lanes are back open
  • Northbound U.S. 17 lanes are back open
  • State Road 70 remains closed
  • State Road 72 remains closed

Hardee County

  • Southbound and Northbound U.S. 17 lanes are back open

