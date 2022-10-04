Flooded I-75 exit reopens; east-west highways still closed
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sumter Boulevard exit of I-75 has reopened, after being underwater for days, the Florida Highway Patrol said Tuesday.
However, two major east-west routes, State Road 70 and State Road 72 remain closed. According to the Highway Patrol:
Sarasota County:
- Interstate 75 Exit 182 (Sumter Boulevard) ramps are back open
DeSoto County:
- Southbound U.S. 17 lanes are back open
- Northbound U.S. 17 lanes are back open
- State Road 70 remains closed
- State Road 72 remains closed
Hardee County
- Southbound and Northbound U.S. 17 lanes are back open
