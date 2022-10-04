Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
FEMA aid available for Manatee residents

Manatee County residents can apply for FEMA aid.
Manatee County residents can apply for FEMA aid.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Individuals and families needing assistance due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for federal assistance online or call and get answers to related questions by calling 1-800-621-3362 711 or via Video Relay Service at 1-800-621-3362.  Please have the following available:

  • Your address with ZIP code
  • Condition of your damaged home
  • Insurance information, if available
  • Social Security Number
  • Phone number where you can be contacted
  • Address where you can get mail or email address to receive electronic notifications

It is anticipated that FEMA will establish additional locations in Manatee County for residents to submit applications, but at this point, the best first course of action is to contact FEMA online or via phone.

For more information on Manatee County Government, visit mymanatee.org or call 941-748-4501. For information specific to the County’s Hurricane Ian recovery efforts, go to mymanatee.org/manateerecovers. And follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @manateegov

