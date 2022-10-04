Advertise With Us
‘Drain and Cover’ to prevent mosquitoes from multiplying

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is urging all residents and visitors to protect themselves from mosquito and tick bites.

Mosquito control planes were required to fly out of the area ahead of the hurricane. Now that Hurricane Ian has passed, the planes are back and preparing to resume mosquito control missions on Oct. 4.

“With all the rain and flooding associated with Hurricane Ian it’s important for residents and visitors to take the appropriate precautions to protect themselves from being bitten by a mosquito in the first place,” said Chuck Henry, DOH-Sarasota director.

The staff is doing everything possible to reduce the mosquito population, with a strong focus on south county communities.

Make sure that you are protecting yourself by ‘draining and covering’

Drain standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying. Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, or any other containers where water has collected.

Cover skin with clothing or repellent. By wearing shoes, socks, and long pants and long-sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present.

For extra safety apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing.

For more information on mosquito-borne illnesses, visit DOH’s Web site .

www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/mosquito-borne-diseases/index.html.

