A cold front moves past today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An early season cool front will come through dry today and bring with it dry air and a few more clouds.

Winds may also be a bit stronger today, but well below the level of concern. The front will kick up a few high clouds and draw down some of the driest air we have seen this season. Dew points will fall into the 50s tomorrow morning for a time, before rebounding into the lower 60s.

Rainfall will be lacking this week and the chances for rain will not be coming until next week. All Suncoast rivers are continuing to drain. The Peace River will fall below flood stage early next week, falling at a rate of about one foot per day. The Horse Creek is now in a moderate flood stage, having fallen from a major flood stage.

