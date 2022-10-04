City of Sarasota to begin debris pickup Oct. 5

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has released a statement that it will begin debris collection and removal starting Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. The city is encouraging residents place the material curbside as soon as possible.

Standard yard waste rules are suspended for Hurricane Ian storm debris. To ensure debris is collected, residents are asked to follow these rules:

Place vegetative debris at least five feet away from mailboxes, water meters, street signs, light poles, fire hydrants or any other ornamental structures. This will provide adequate room for heavy machinery to pick up debris.

Do not place debris in the street or on top of storm drains.

Do not mix household waste, bulk waste or recyclables with storm debris.

Do not bag vegetative storm debris or place in a container. Bagged debris will be picked up; however, it may not occur during the first collection cycle. Bagged debris must be kept separate from the vegetative storm debris pile.

All debris must be placed at the curb in the public right-of-way. It is the homeowner’s responsibility to bring the debris to the curb and properly separate it. At this time, debris removal crews will not enter onto private property to collect or remove debris.

The amount of storm debris is estimated to be twice as much as was from Hurricane Irma and this will be an operation that will take several months to accomplish.

