The City of North Port lists donation sites, resources

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has made a list of resources for those in need.

DONATIONS

The United Way of South Sarasota County is now accepting monetary donations that will be distributed in North Port. Simply specify North Port as the community that you want to help at the time of your donation. The Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of Sarasota County are also taking donations for impacted residents.

The United Way of South Sarasota County is also accepting donations of goods to distribute locally. Dry goods and non-perishable food items are appreciated.

EVACUATION CENTERS

A voluntary evacuation center continues to be open at Venice High School for residents who are displaced by flooding or concerned about flood waters near their home.

DAMAGE ASSESSMENT

To help identify the areas of North Port most impacted by Hurricane Ian, residents are being asked to self-report structure damage to buildings of all types. This includes structures such as single and multi-family dwellings, businesses, churches, schools, hospitals, etc. You can make a report here.

https://bit.ly/IanDamage.

ROAD CONDITIONS MAP

A map of current conditions for major arterial roads is available here. NorthPortFL.gov/Alerts. Conditions can change rapidly. Many roads are still flooded and hazardous and some traffic signals out. Drivers are urged to use caution.

POWER OUTAGES

Florida Power & Light estimates 95% of customers who experienced outages in south Sarasota County after Hurricane Ian will have power restored by Friday, Oct. 7.

CURFEW

An overnight curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. The only exception is working commutes.

TEXT ALERTS

To receive important safety alerts and information pertaining to the storm, residents can text NPStrong to 888777 and notifications will be sent directly to their phone.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.