Charlotte County Jail damaged in hurricane

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Jail was damaged during Hurricane Ian, officials report.

None of the main structures were damaged; however, there were multiple issues with electricity, water, minimal flooding, and fan units ripped from the roof. 

During this event, all the detainees were secured in their housing areas. They say deputies locked down with the inmates to monitor the safety and that food and water service continued.

The types of diet were changed during the initial emergency event and transitioned back to the normal dietary plan as soon as the electricity was stabilized by FPL. Water has been received through Emergency Management and is being delivered with the meals.

Charlotte County continues to be under a boil water order. The facility kitchen boils the water and stores it for additional food service. We are expecting a water truck to further sustain and provide services.

The building is receiving repairs and we are working on assuring contact is being made to assure safety.  Outages have also caused disruption to communication systems and they are working to restore inmate access.

