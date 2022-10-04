Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
BPD investigating bomb threat at Manatee High School

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are investigating after a bomb threat was made on social media regarding Manatee High School.

Bradenton Police were notified last night about a social media post that claimed a pipe bomb was placed at the school.

Investigators searched the campus alongside Explosive Detecting K9s on Monday night. No pipe bombs were located and there is no threat to students or staff.

Detectives are working to identify the origin of the post, which was shared on several platforms. They encourage parents to talk to their children about the potential impact and dangers a false threat could have.

“Threats have consequences, even if they’re made as a joke,” reads a release from the department.

If you have information on this case, contact Bradenton Police at 941-932-9300 or email BPDTips@BradentonPD.com. Tips can also be submitted at BradentonPD.com/crimetips.

