Bicyclist killed on U.S. 41 in Manatee County

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A bicyclist was killed Tuesday morning when he pedaled into the path of a truck on U.S. 41 in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say shortly before 10 a.m., a work truck was traveling southbound on U.S. 41 in the inside lane approaching 45th Avenue Circle West.

The bicyclist, a 65-year-old Bradenton man, was heading east. As he crossed U.S. 41, he rolled into the path of the truck. The man died at the scene, troopers said.

The investigation is continuing.

