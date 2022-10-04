Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

911 unavailable for Verizon customers around Florida, Manatee County finds workaround

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Network issues are impacting Manatee County Verizon customers.

Currently, Verizon customers can not dial 911 from Jacksonville to the Keys. Manatee County officials have a workaround in place. If someone calls 911 on the Verizon Wireless Network, telecommunicators disconnect and dial the number back from a 10-digit line to process and take the call. 

Alternatively, callers may call (941) 748-2222 until this 9-1-1 issue is resolved. For more information on Manatee County Government, visit mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treyton is immunocompromised and has other major health issues.
Family in Englewood in dire need of medicine; carriers say they can’t travel there
Hurricane Ian causes lots of damage to South Sarasota County.
City of Sarasota releases its update on Hurricane Ian efforts
.
Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up
www.FPL.com . (PRNewsFoto/Florida Power & Light Company)
Sunday update: Power outages on the Suncoast, estimates of restoration
Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules

Latest News

Palm Harbor Marina damage
Hurricane Ian causes extreme damage at Palm Harbor Marina
Deaf family reacts to seeing home for first time
Deaf family reacts to seeing home for first time
Sarasota Schools issuing possible phased roll out opening
Sarasota Schools issuing possible phased roll out opening
Rescuers in North Port continue searches for those affected by Ian
The City of North Port lists donation sites, resources
Tamara Solum
Suncoast teens help clean up communities after Ian