911 unavailable for Verizon customers around Florida, Manatee County finds workaround

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Network issues are impacting Manatee County Verizon customers.

Currently, Verizon customers can not dial 911 from Jacksonville to the Keys. Manatee County officials have a workaround in place. If someone calls 911 on the Verizon Wireless Network, telecommunicators disconnect and dial the number back from a 10-digit line to process and take the call.

Alternatively, callers may call (941) 748-2222 until this 9-1-1 issue is resolved. For more information on Manatee County Government, visit mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.