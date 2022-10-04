103 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian, 4th death reported in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The death toll in Florida from Hurricane Ian has now hit 103 deaths statewide, ABC News reports. This count includes an additional death in Sarasota County, but there’s no additional information at this time on the exact cause of death.

Lee County has the most deaths at 55 and recovery efforts are still underway particularly in areas around Fort Myers where the 7-foot storm surge caused devastation to homes and businesses. With five deaths reported in North Carolina, the nationwide death toll from the storm is 108.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the numbers.

The death toll from Hurricane Ian in Florida is currently 103.The total death toll is 108 across two states – Florida, and North Carolina – where there were 5 deaths.

ABC got to this tally in Florida through a number of sources, including the state Medical Examiners Commission (MEC), and direct contact with the sheriff’s departments in certain counties.

A full break down of the numbers and the source for them is below. In order to avoid double counting, ABC only uses Sheriff’s Office numbers when they are higher than the MEC numbers for that county.

Florida: 103

Lee County 55 (via Sheriff’s Office)

Charlotte County 24 (via Sheriff’s Office)

Volusia County 5 (via MEC)

Collier County 5 (MEC) – one added

Sarasota County 4 (MEC) – one added

Manatee County 3 (MEC)

Polk County 2 (MEC)

Hardee County 1 (MEC)

Hillsborough County 1 (MEC)

Lake County 1 (FHP/MEC)

Hendry County 1 (MEC)

Martin County 1 (MEC) - county added

North Carolina: 5

Statewide 5 (via Governor’s Office)

