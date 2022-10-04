Advertise With Us
100 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian

In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is...
In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is seen in St. James City, Fla., on Pine Island, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The death toll in Florida from Hurricane Ian has now hit 100 deaths statewide.

Lee County has the most deaths at 55 and recovery efforts are still underway particularly in areas around Fort Myers where the 7-foot storm surge caused devastation to homes and businesses. With five death reported in North Carolina, the nationwide death toll from the storm is 105.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the numbers.

Florida: 100

Lee County 55 (via Sheriff’s Office)

Charlotte County 24 (via Sheriff’s Office

)Volusia County 5 (via MEC)

Collier County 4 (MEC)

Sarasota County 3 (MEC)

Manatee County 3 (MEC)

Polk County 2 (MEC)

Hardee County 1 (MEC)

Hillsborough County 1 (MEC)

Lake County 1 (FHP/MEC)

Hendry County 1 (MEC)

North Carolina: 5

Statewide 5 (via Governor’s Office)

