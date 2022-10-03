Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Your Christmas tree will cost more this year

Christmas trees are going to cost more this holiday season.
Christmas trees are going to cost more this holiday season.(Flickr via MGN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A symbol of Christmas cheer will cost more this year.

Christmas tree farms say people can expect to pay more for their perfect tree this year.

A survey of 55 wholesale Christmas tree growers found 71% expect to raise wholesale prices. The growers account for about two-thirds of the nationwide supply.

Many of them plan to charge retailers 5% to 15% more, with some saying their trees will be 20% more.

Tree farms do not expect shortages because this year’s harvest looks good, but they say operating costs have gone up over the last year. Those costs include everything from labor and raw materials to shipping trees to retailers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

www.FPL.com . (PRNewsFoto/Florida Power & Light Company)
Sunday update: Power outages on the Suncoast, estimates of restoration
Traffic alert
FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River
Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Death toll from Hurricane Ian climbs to 83, additional death reported in Sarasota County
Flooding at Nathan Benderson Park.
Flooding at Nathan Benderson Park

Latest News

Hardy accepts the Songwriter of the Year award during the Academy of Country Music Honors award...
Tour bus crash injures musician Hardy, 3 others
WWSB Generic Stock 1
U.S. 41 has reopened across Charlotte Harbor
Rescuers help residents trapped by rising water in North Port Friday morning.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Suncoast Hurricane Relief
Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Kim Kardashian fined $1 million by SEC over crypto promotion
A medical examiner said his diagnosis was mistaken, but a woman remains in jail for murder