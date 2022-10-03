Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

‘Wakanda Forever’ trailer shows first glimpse of new Black Panther

Marvel released a new trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." (Marvel Studios via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Marvel has released a new and longer trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

It’s still unknown who will take over the role as the next Black Panther after actor Chadwick Boseman’s death.

He died in 2020 at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer.

Fans have long speculated how the actor’s death will be handled in the sequel.

At the end of the trailer, a woman of unknown identity appears in a new Black Panther suit.

In a recent interview, the president of Marvel Studios said it felt much too soon to recast the late actor’s character, T’Challa.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters Nov. 11.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

www.FPL.com . (PRNewsFoto/Florida Power & Light Company)
Sunday update: Power outages on the Suncoast, estimates of restoration
Traffic alert
FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River
Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Death toll from Hurricane Ian climbs to 83, additional death reported in Sarasota County
Flooding at Nathan Benderson Park.
Flooding at Nathan Benderson Park

Latest News

Five people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy....
Oath Keepers trial: ‘Armed rebellion’ plan, prosecutor says
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Charlotte County amends, shortens curfew
FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Nobel win for Swede who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA
Some wonder if evacuation orders should have come sooner in parts of Florida.
In Hurricane Ian’s wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts
Rescuers help residents trapped by rising water in North Port Friday morning.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Suncoast Hurricane Relief