United Way setting up donation center, relief fund

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The United Way of South Sarasota County has launched a South Sarasota County Hurricane Ian Recovery & Relief Fund.

This fund will provide financial resources for struggling individuals and families in Venice, North Port, Englewood, Nokomis, Laurel and Osprey. Contributions to this fund are designed to fill the gaps arising from the hurricane and to address community needs as efficiently as possible.

“Our goal of this fund is to support the immediate needs of the economically vulnerable populations in South Sarasota County,” said president and CEO Barbara Cruz. “Any contribution, small or large, is immensely appreciated and unites our community for the greater good.”

To donate to this fund, visit www.uwssc.com. Checks can be mailed to United Way of South Sarasota County at 4242 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice 34293.

United Way of South Sarasota County is also operating as a donation site for community members in need. The United Way office will be open to accept donations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The donations items that are being accepted at this location are:

Tarps

Zip ties

Flashlights with batteries

Batteries

Propane cylinders

Bug repellent

Can openers

Hand sanitizer

Toiletry products

Baby formula

Baby diapers

Baby wipes

Adult diapers

Sanitizing wipes

Feminine products

Water flavoring packets

Contractor Bags

Garbage Bags (all sizes)

Generators

If you need assistance, please call the United Way of South Sarasota County office at 941-484-4811

For questions regarding the United Way of South Sarasota County’s Hurricane Ian Recovery and Relief Fund or The United Way Supplies Drop Off Site, please contact Jaiden Johnson by calling 941-484-4811 or emailing jjohnson@uwssc.org.

