Triage tents set up at Venice hospital

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A field hospital from the federal Department of Health and Human Services has been set up at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Venice to handle an influx of patients in the wake of Hurricane Ian, the City of Venice said.

The Disaster Medical Assistance Team is there to help with the influx of patients to the hospital by treating minor cases, freeing up hospital staff to treat more serious injuries and illnesses.

DMAT teams are trained to fill a variety of roles, from medical triage and emergency care to supporting infusion centers and vaccine sites, according to the HHS.

