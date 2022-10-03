Supplies delivered via water to stranded Arcadia residents

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - In DeSoto County, Arcadia residents are calling for help. Historic amounts of water have roadways buried and people trapped. But help is on the way.

Dozens of boats have been riding across Peace River fully stocked with supplies and heading out to distribution sites where residents on different sides of the area have been stranded.

Mobile homes peeking out of floodwaters is just the tip of the iceberg.

“I’ve never ever seen it like this,” Arcadia resident Debby Taylor said.

“We don’t know from one day to the next what we’re going to do,” Arcadia resident Bob Ferguson said.

The devastation Hurricane Ian left behind is an upsetting reality. Those on the west side are hitting water at every turn, leaving them no choice but to wait out the floods, which could take weeks.

“Can’t get that way. We’re just boxed,” Ferguson said. “It’s stressful. Everybody here is under stress.”

First responders and volunteers from across the country are stepping in to help, bringing the necessities where land meets water and handing them out to anyone in need.

“If it wasn’t for you people here, we would seriously be in trouble,” Ferguson said.

Through these troubling times, neighbors said it’s brought them closer.

“I’m going to take the food that you give us here to my pastor and he came over this morning to help me get my refrigerator going so everybody is helping each other here and I think that’s the way it should be,” Ferguson said.

Even those who lost it all, said there’s always a silver lining if you look for it.

“I have a dog and a cat so and they’re fine so. You know the real thing is, you’re safe. That’s all that counts. That’s all that counts,” Arcadia resident John DeUnger said. “All of these possessions, they just don’t count anymore. "

They’re holding tight to what they do have and taking things one day at a time.

Officials at the distribution sites said things are going to be fluid throughout the week. They aren’t sure when they’ll be getting more supplies or how much they’ll be getting.

Distribution areas in DeSoto County:

Save-A-Lot Parking Lot: 1325 E Oak St, Arcadia

Nocatee Elementary: 4846 SW Shores Ave, Arcadia

Highway 70 near where Peace River Campground is located.

Highway 72 where the water meets the road

