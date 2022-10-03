Suncoast Humane Society in need of help after damage

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood sustained damage from Hurricane Ian and needs the public’s assistance in repairs.

All animals were safely evacuated before the storm made landfall, they now risk returning to dangerous accommodations. Damages include: severe interior water damage, broken ceiling tiles, damaged roof and fencing, destruction to offices, equipment, outdoor play areas and more.

“This is very bad, for the animals who rely on our shelter structures, personnel, and services every single day. The last scenario we want is to return the evacuated animals to an environment that is less safe and comforting than they had before the storm,” said Maureen O’Nell, CEO of Suncoast Humane Society.

Suncoast Humane Society evacuated more than 60 animals including senior dogs and cats, animals with histories of neglect, puppies and kittens, bunnies, and more. Generous volunteers temporarily fostered some of these animals. Now the fosters are looking to safely return to their home at the shelter.

To support shelter repairs and ensure a safe & timely return for their dogs and cats, the public can make a donation here. //www.humane.org/make-a-donation.

