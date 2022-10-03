Second storm-related death reported in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A second storm-related death has been reported in Manatee County, the medical examiner’s office said Monday.

Dr. Russel Vega, the medical examiner for District 12, which includes Manatee County, confirmed two storm-related deaths attributable to Ian. No details on the circumstances were released.

At the onset of the storm, Manatee County ordered the evacuation of more than 100,000 residents and visitors. Seventeen shelters were established in schools, and more than 5,000 people were able to safely shelter there from the storm.

One facility remains — run by the American Red Cross — as temporary housing for displaced residents. Damage assessments are still being conducted, but as of today, $72 million in residential damage and $13.5 in commercial damage has been calculated—with about 90% of surveys completed. All told, there were:

7 structures destroyed

173 structures with major damage

610 structures with minor damage

1,809 structures affected

Power is gradually returning to many residents with the notable exception of the Myakka City area. Of the 198,000+ Florida Power & Light customers in Manatee County, more than 138,000 were affected by power outages.

As of Oct. 3, 39,000 remained in the dark, with just 444 Peace River Electrical Cooperative customers in Manatee still without power. At one point, more than 400 of the county’s 738 lift stations were compromised, which impacted the county’s wastewater collection system.

Due to high water, the following roads remain closed:

Wauchula Rd., 1 Mile north of Ballard

3775 Singletary Rd.

30607 Singletary Rd., Myakka

Clay Gully Rd., Myakka

Jim Davis Rd., at bridge crossing

SR70, at the Manatee/Desoto County Line

Water levels in the Myakka City areas are receding slowly. County officials anticipate that the recovery efforts underway will continue at least through the end of the week.

Pallets of water, ice, tarps, sunscreen, insect repellant, propane and other necessities were distributed from the Myakka Community Center Saturday and Sunday, with some deliveries taking place right to resident’s doors by staff in boats and high-water vehicles during house-to-house welfare checks.

Residents have already been collecting debris and piling it along rights-of-way and roadsides for collection. Still others have already started taking debris to the Lena Road landfill. While residents can continue to bring debris to the landfill with no dump fee, contractors collecting debris and bringing it to the facility will be responsible for commercial fees.

Recycling collection is suspended until further notice. Do not use the recycling cart for yard waste or garbage—it will not be collected. Yard waste will be collected on Wednesday as usual if properly prepared (bagged, bundled or canned). Storm debris can be properly bundled as yard waste for collection on Wednesdays.

No loose debris will be collected by the haulers on Wednesdays as yard waste—that will be collected as contractors initiate their debris collections. Three debris hauling contractors are working to establish collection management sites in the county and will finalize their collection routes this week. The county anticipates the haulers to begin their pick-up routes by Friday. Residents of those routes will be notified as soon as they are confirmed at mymanatee.org/debris.

The county is also encouraging those who want to help to contact local volunteer organizations, churches and outreach organizations you may have worked with in the past to see about their efforts. The American Red Cross, and Salvation Army have established Ian recovery efforts and Volunteer Connect is a clearing house for those who want to help personally.

