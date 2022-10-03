Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
School District of Sarasota County to hold emergency meeting Tuesday

(Jace Harper)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School District will be holding an emergency meeting to discuss the status of school closures following Ian.

Sarasota County Schools are closed indefinitely due to the impact of Hurricane Ian.

The Sarasota County School Board Emergency Resolution plans to meet Oct. 4 At 9 a.m. To discuss hurricane and emergency resolution plans. The meeting will take place at The School Board of Sarasota County, Florida Landings Administrative Complex on Landings Blvd. Attendees will include the superintendent, board and staff.

