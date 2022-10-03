Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota County to expedite building permits following Hurricane Ian

Sarasota County Government
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will expedite all permits related to Hurricane Ian recovery.

For permits that do not require technical review, an express permit will be provided. For permits that have statutory requirements for engineering drawings and plans review, such as pool cage repair, permits will be expedited to the best of our ability and resources.

The permit center at 1001 Sarasota Center Blvd., Sarasota, opened Monday, Oct. 3, and the permit center at the R.L. Anderson Building, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, will open Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Express permits for roof repairs, re-roofs, electrical repairs, service changes and one window or one door replacement will be issued to qualified property owners the same day.

Residential property owners may obtain building permits provided the property and the home are not rental properties or offered for sale for one year. The property must be in their name as individuals or a trust and cannot be owned under a corporation or LLC. The property owner must appear in-person at one of the county’s permit centers for permit processing.

Learn more about expedited permitting operations, including what information will be needed at the permitting centers here.

