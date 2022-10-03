A North Port man says Hurricane Ian was scariest experience of his life

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Curtis Bailey and his family hunkered down in the living room of their house as Hurricane Ian whipped winds like funnels across their windows.

Bailey said within two hours of the storm touching down, they got a leak in their ceiling that he described as a faucet sink running. According to Bailey, he climbed up into the attack and started crawling across the trusses to make repairs. The winds were so strong that his entire body started to shake on the trusses.

“I came back down and I didn’t tell my family what I felt,” said Bailey. “Then for the next three or four hours of the storm I thought my roof was going to come off the house and my family was going to be exposed to the storm.”

Bailey added that it was probably the scariest thing he’s ever experienced in his life. The family also has several chickens in the backyard that were in the middle of the chaos. Bailey said they watched as their shed flew across one side of the yard to the other, straight into the chicken coop.

All of the chickens are alive and so is everyone in his family including his nephew who lives just a few blocks down the street. He says his nephew’s roof was entirely ripped off during the storm exposing the nephew’s family to the storm for hours.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.