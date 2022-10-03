National Guard distribute food, water and ice in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Guard distributed over 1,000 relief units to residents in North Port on Sunday, at the San Pedro Catholic Church. This comes after Hurricane Ian flooded the area forcing thousands of residents to be rescued from their homes. The relief units include water, food, and ice that many residents are in desperate need of.

“We have no water, no power, no generators, and everything, all my food, is destroyed,” said Karen Schuller, a North Port resident whose mobile home suffered severe damage. “I have no way to cook or repair anything including no ice so I’m very grateful for the church helping us out.”

City of North Port officials encourage those in need of supplies to stop by the church and they said they are unsure how long supplies will last. The supplies are from the National Guard.

