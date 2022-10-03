Advertise With Us
Manatee County opens distribution site in Myakka City

Manatee County is opening up a shelter in Myakka City
Manatee County is opening up a shelter in Myakka City(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County response teams are setting up shop and handing out supplies in the Myakka City area.

Myakka is one of many places in the Suncoast to see the impacts of Hurricane Ian with trees down, power out, and high flooding.

Anyone in need of food, water, or a shower can head to the Myakka Community Center. Out front, volunteers are handing out hot meals, tarps, rope, and other necessities. Inside, they’re collecting donations like clothes and canned goods. But officials said right now, they’re really looking for batteries.

The site doesn’t have a set schedule. They’re taking things day by day depending on the resident’s needs.

