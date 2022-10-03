Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

How to file a claim on your NFIP flood insurance

In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is...
In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is seen in St. James City, Fla., on Pine Island, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you need information concerning claims on the National Flood Insurance Program.

Anyone affected by Hurricane Ian who has an NFIP flood insurance policy and has suffered flood damage should begin filing their claim now, even if you have not returned home yet.

Policyholders who evacuated, and who have not returned home, can start the flood insurance claims process even if they only suspect flood damage. They can provide specifics concerning the damage later, once local officials say it is safe to return to their property.

National Flood Insurance Program policyholders, contact your insurance agent or company to file a claim. Information about filing a claim, documenting damage, working with your flood insurance adjuster, making repairs and understanding your claim payment is available on FEMA.gov.

Anyone who doesn’t know who their insurance agent or company is may call 877-336-2627.

Policyholders should be sure to ask their insurance company about advance payments to receive up to $20,000 to jumpstart recovery.

Those who have damage from both wind and flood will need to file two separate claims: a homeowner’s insurance claim for wind damage and a flood insurance claim. The policies for each claim may be with different companies and you may have to work with more than one insurance company representative.

Before beginning repairs to your flooded home, be sure to check with local officials about applicable building codes and floodplain management requirements.

Anyone whose flood insurance policy recently expired should ask their agent if they are still within a renewal grace period. They may be able to renew and have their Ian losses covered.

Learn more about starting a flood insurance claim at FEMa.gov by calling 877-336-2627 or on the FEMA App.

For additional information or resources for Hurricane Ian survivors, or to apply for federal assistance, visit FEMA’s Hurricane Ian webpage.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

www.FPL.com . (PRNewsFoto/Florida Power & Light Company)
Sunday update: Power outages on the Suncoast, estimates of restoration
Traffic alert
FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River
Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Death toll from Hurricane Ian climbs to 83, additional death reported in Sarasota County
Treyton is immunocompromised and has other major health issues.
Family in Englewood in dire need of medicine; carriers say they can’t travel there

Latest News

The aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Holzapfel's property
94 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian
The hurricane shelter at Manatee High School was ready for evacuees from low-lying areas...
Second storm-related death reported in Manatee County
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Charlotte County amends, shortens curfew
Gabriel Madlang loads sandbags onto his kayak so he can fortify his house on a submerged street...
Water keeps rising in central Florida