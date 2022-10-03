Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Governor Ron DeSantis speaks in North Port about power restoration

36 percent of Sarasota County remains without power in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

North Port, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor DeSantis and the First Lady jumped on airboats with the Fish and Wild Life Conservation Commission, along with other agencies, to see flooding and damages in North Port on Sunday. The governor saw the areas most impacted by Hurricane Ian in North Port by I-75 off of Sumpter Boulevard.

According to the governor, power crews are struggling to restore power in certain areas of North Port because they have to wait for the water to recede. However, the state of Florida has over 90 percent of its power restored following the hurricane.

“You’re looking at some of these poles in the water, that’s going to be a little more challenging here than maybe some other parts of the county,” said the governor. “I think by probably by 3 p.m. there will be two million customers restored for a storm that didn’t even leave the state until Thursday evening.”

The governor said out of all the places hit by the hurricane, North Port has experienced the worst flooding.

While the power and service remain out in the area, the governor’s response team has placed twenty Star Link receivers from Elon Musk in the area. The receivers will increase service and wifi in the area first available for first responders and then made available to the public.

The governor said he believes Florida has the highest number of rescue responders since 9/11.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic alert
FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River
Aerial photos provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Saturday appear to show a break...
Levee breech reported, threatening Hidden River community
Hurricane Ian causes lots of damage to South Sarasota County.
Venice, Englewood residents reeling from damage from Hurricane Ian
Devastating damage in Englewood from Hurricane Ian.
Englewood residents overwhelmed by devastating damage from Hurricane Ian
Driver dies when Tesla catches fire in crash on I-75

Latest News

Hotels see the impacts of Hurricane Ian
Venice Flooding
Panama City Beach Police step in to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts
National Guard distribute food, water and ice in North Port
State Road 70 is closed.
Florida state road 70 is shut down