Governor Ron DeSantis speaks in North Port about power restoration

North Port, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor DeSantis and the First Lady jumped on airboats with the Fish and Wild Life Conservation Commission, along with other agencies, to see flooding and damages in North Port on Sunday. The governor saw the areas most impacted by Hurricane Ian in North Port by I-75 off of Sumpter Boulevard.

According to the governor, power crews are struggling to restore power in certain areas of North Port because they have to wait for the water to recede. However, the state of Florida has over 90 percent of its power restored following the hurricane.

“You’re looking at some of these poles in the water, that’s going to be a little more challenging here than maybe some other parts of the county,” said the governor. “I think by probably by 3 p.m. there will be two million customers restored for a storm that didn’t even leave the state until Thursday evening.”

The governor said out of all the places hit by the hurricane, North Port has experienced the worst flooding.

While the power and service remain out in the area, the governor’s response team has placed twenty Star Link receivers from Elon Musk in the area. The receivers will increase service and wifi in the area first available for first responders and then made available to the public.

The governor said he believes Florida has the highest number of rescue responders since 9/11.

